KAS Officers Association holds general body meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 1: A general body meeting of the KAS Officers Association was held today at Conference Hall of the Convention Centre, Canal Road to discuss the way forward in wake of the completion of term of the association.

After threadbare discussion, it was unanimously decided by the officers of the general body that the present KAS Association shall continue till fresh elections of the association are held.

At the outset of the meeting, one minute silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the KAS officers who expired in the recent past.

It was also decided that Parvez Ahmed Raina shall act as General Secretary of the association as the General Secretary of the Association is on deputation outside the country.

After a brain storming session on the various issues facing the KAS fraternity, it was decided that the same shall be taken up earnestly with the Lt. Governor and the Chief Secretary.