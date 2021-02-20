IGP calls for strengthening security grid to prevent militant attacks in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In the wake of the recent spurt in militant attacks in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and to strengthen the security grid to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb peace in the city.

Kumar was speaking while chairing a detailed security review meeting at police control room, Kashmir, after militants struck twice this week in the heart of the city, targeting civilians and security personnel.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF, Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha; DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Amit Kumar; DIG, CRPF North Srinagar; DIG CRPF South Srinagar; DIG SSB, all zonal SSPs of district Srinagar and all Srinagar-based Commandants of CRPF and SSB, a police spokesman said. (AGENCIES)