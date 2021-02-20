Delhi Police releases photos of 20 more people in connection with R-Day violence at Red Fort

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday released the photographs of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, officials said.

Police said they are scanning the videos and releasing the pictures of people from them.

“We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police had released 200 photographs of people in connection with the Red Fort violence. (AGENCIES)