One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

JAMMU: Authorities on Saturday informed that one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu shall be allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

A communique by the J&K Traffic Police however said that oil tankers and livestock and fresh perishables shall be allowed in the opposite direction subject to traffic situation on the highway.

It asked Traffic Control Unit Srinagar to liaise with that in Ramban to release LMVs from ZIG Qazigund from 0800 to 1200 hours saying no vehicle shall be allowed before or after the cut off timing.

HMVs shall be allowed from Zig Qazigund once the tail up of LMV traffic crosses Jawahar tunnel, it said.

The Traffic Police communique urged the security forces not to ply on the highway against traffic advisory in view of traffic congestion.