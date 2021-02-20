COVID: J&K reports 68 new +ve cases, 18 from Jammu Division

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday informed that 68 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (18 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division), have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 125783.

Moreover, 70 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 23 from Jammu Division and 47 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 125783 positive cases, 700 are Active Positive, 123129 have recovered and 1954 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1229 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4993409 test results available, 4867626 samples have been tested as negative till February 20.

Till date 1257447 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34046 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 700 in isolation and 108874 in home surveillance.

Besides, 1111873 persons have completed their surveillance period.