DGP Dilbag meets Dr Jitendra; discusses cadre issues, security situation

NEW DELHI: Director General Police (DGP) Jammu & Kashmir, Dilbag Singh today met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed cadre related issues since the latter also happens to be the Minister In-Charge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training). He also briefed the Minister about the security situation in the Union Territory.

Dilbagh Singh thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for his support in expediting at the Centre, the process of the promotion of IPS officers of J&K. He also sought the Minister’s intervention for ensuring early and expeditious completion of the induction of officers of Jammu Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) into IPS.

Dr. Jitendra Singh assured the DGP of Centre’s full cooperation in carrying out the timely empanelments and induction. Unfortunately, he said, the delay had happened on account of irregular cadre reviews done by the erstwhile State Government of Jammu & Kashmir and recalled that even the induction of Jammu & Kashmir Administration Service (KAS) officers into IAS as well as the increase in the number of vacancies could not take place in time even though he himself as well as Union Secretary DoPT had in the past repeatedly written letters to the then State Government.

Dr Jitendra Singh regretted that in some cases even the toppers of the Civil Services hailing from Jammu & Kashmir could not get their Home State or UT because of the vacancies not being available. He expressed confidence that under the Lieutenant Governor’s regime, it would be possible to address all these issues which had accumulated during the earlier governments.

Dr. Jitendra Singh conveyed his appreciation for some of the major recent breakthroughs and achievements of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Para-Military Forces. At the same time, he expressed concern over the selective terrorist attacks like the one on the son of the owner popular Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar. The DGP informed the Minister that within 24 hours all the three culprits, including the shooter involved in the attack on the Krishna Dhaba proprietor, have been nabbed.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Security Forces had earned all-round appreciation for the manner in which they had anticipated and thwarted the possibility of some of the major terror incidents in Jammu recently. He, however, noted the recent phenomenon of terrorist groups and their handlers trying to shift the focus from Kashmir valley to the Jammu region including the Jammu city, and said, this called for highest level of vigil on the part of the Security Forces and at the same time, alertness and awareness on the part of the general public.