95 Stranded candidates airlifted from Gurez, to appear in SSRB Exams

BANDIPORA: The District Administration Bandipora on Friday airlifted about 95 stranded candidates from Gurez to Bandipora who were supposed to appear in the upcoming recruitment examination to be held on Feb 28 for Class IV posts.

The passengers were airlifted in Army’s MI-17 Helicopter that was specially arranged by the district administration after the candidates approached it for making arrangements to airlift them so that they can appear in exams.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad said preference was given to candidates who were supposed to appear in exams.

Gurez-Bandipora road has remained closed for traffic for the past few months owing to heavy snowfall in Gurez valley and Razdan top.