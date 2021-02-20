Jammu district admin closes down 29 structures constructed on State Land along Narwal-Sidhra NH

JAMMU: The district administration of Jammu today closed down around 29 structures, which prima facie appear to have been constructed on State Land (National Highway from Narwal to Sidhra).

In a statement here, the district administration clarified that other commercial establishments on same road, which are not currently believed to be on State Land are operating normally.

It said that further proceedings will be initiated by Revenue Officials immediately and in case the owners have any legal and valid claim, that shall be duly considered before any measure is taken.