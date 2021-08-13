IED recovered from Dadsara Tral in J&K’s Pulwama, defused

SRINAGAR, August 13: A major tragedy has been averted ahead of the Independence Day celebration on August 15, as security forces recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dadsara area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said that an IED was detected by a joint team of forces at Dadasara area of Tral on late Thursday night which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

The official further added that police have taken of the issue. Investigation is underway. (Agencies)