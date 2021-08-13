MOS Jitendra Singh condemns terror attack on party worker in Rajouri

New Delhi, August 13: Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday condemned the terror attack on the BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh in Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir.

Posting a message on Facebook, Singh said, “The attack at the residence is highly condemnable and it is handiwork of those who have developed vested interested in not allowing democratic and political processes to flourish”.

“But certainly this cannot discourage Prime Minister Modi’s determined commitment to grassroot democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

On Thursday, a 4-year-old was killed and at least seven people were injured in a grenade attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh’s house in the Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district o. The deceased minor was the nephew of Jasbir Singh.

Jammu ADGP confirmed that the grenade attack was carried out by unknown persons on BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s house in the khandli area of Rajouri when the family was on their terrace.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

However, the claim is being ascertained by agencies. (Agencies)