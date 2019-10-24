Sir,

The categorical opinion of Dr. Karan Singh over the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution expressed at a function in Jammu and prominently carried by this esteemed newspaper daily on 22nd. of October 2019, has come as a big relief and satisfaction to the believers of the Idea of India.

The freedom fighters and the common masses of the country had long ago realized the necessity of her political unity to protect diverse religious, cultural, social, economic and linguistic identities of Indians from the frequently occurring aggressions and invasions from the North and the West. Time has proved that only the Independent Republic of India which came into existence in 1947 has the potential, substance and capability of protecting all legitimate interests of her citizens of various shades and hues.

Pakistan which came into existence following sinister hate campaign by vested interests has almost crumbled in a short time and fallen victim to its own Bhasmasurs – the terrorist militants steeped in inhuman upmanship and communal passion. It has lost more than 50 percent of its co religious population and area to Bangladesh, ceded forcibly occupied areas of the Indian state of J&K to China and allowed foreign military bases on its soil. It proves that a strong and united democratic India continues to be the most relevant doctrines (idea). We must indeed bow before the valour, sagacity and political fortitude of Late Maharaja Gulab Singh and the succeeding Dogra Rulers who gave credence to the inherent Idea of India and in the words of Dr. Karan Singh took the boundaries of India to Central Asia.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has crossed another milestone on way to consolidate integration of the country. The agile and upright citizens of this country must guide and show right path to the powers that be at the crossroads. At this crucial hour, it seems that Dr. Karan Singh has been destined to contribute immensely in the process with his unparalleled knowledge and experience of State, National and International affairs. As an upright and unbiased leader of Jammu and Kashmir his words and actions can help in establishing and strengthening the much needed trust and balance of power amongst the people of Jammu, Kashmir and the rest of India for which he has been longing and striving consistently since he became the Regent of Jammu and Kashmir.

Personalities like him can seize this opportunity in the national interest for yielding positive results, kind of which come rarely and just for a few moments in the making of history.

Sharda Lal

Bhaderwah