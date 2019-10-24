Jewellers pin hope on Dhanteras, Diwali for revival in demand

KOLKATA, Oct 23:Jewellers are pinning hope on

Diwali for a revival in demand, though they are expecting that

the sales may fall by 20-40 per cent over last year’s festive

business.

Rise in gold prices by 30 per cent in the last 3-4

months, higher import duty and economic slowdown have led to a

subdued sentiment among consumers in the season of pre-Diwali

sales, they said.

“We are hopeful of a surge in demand for jewellery

ahead of Diwali and in the ongoing festive season. We are

expecting a sequential growth of 30-40 per cent from the

previous months,” Senco Gold and Diamonds Executive Director

Suvankar Sen told PTI.

Compared to previous year’s Dhanteras and Diwali

season, the sales are “expected to be lower by 40 per cent

this time”, a trade body official said on condition of

anonymity.

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day for

buying gold, silver and other valuables and is largely

celebrated in northern and western parts of India.

Jewellers started witnessing a positive sentiment

among consumers in the last few days.

A city store official of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

agreed that sales will likely be lower during this Diwali but

there was a “traction in demand in the last 2-3 days” and

almost all organised jewellers are “offering discounts to push

sales”.

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday

while Diwali is on Sunday.

“An overall wait-and-watch consumer sentiment,

underpinned by life time high gold prices in rupee term, has

been reported across regions. The recent softness in price has

infused a sense of volatility in price movements that has not

helped,” World Gold Council MD India, Somasundaram PR said.

He said months of July and August saw imports dipping

by 60 per cent of last years figures indicating weak trade

sentiment.

“Gold continues to be at a significant discount on

account of muted demand and an active grey market, impacting

organised manufacturers, refiners and jewellers,” he said.

Another trade expert Mehul Parekh said this festive

season business will “at least be lower by 20 per cent”.

According to stock brokers, a trend to go for gold

ETFs has also been gaining popularity as it offers quick

liquidity and does not involve any making charge. (PTI)