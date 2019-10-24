A new beginning

Sir,

Since the abrogation of Article 370 from the State of Jammu and Kashmir, a new Kashmir will emerge at the dawn of Nov 1st 2019. People look towards the new rise of Kashmir where justice and freedom is assured and where corruption ends. The new dawn will open passage for peace and prosperity. The menace of terrorism and radicalisation in the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be wiped out. Under the UT status Upper House in the State legislature stands now abolished and that will have for renching positive impact on the State’s exchequer and is a productive step for the welfare of the State. All the welfare schemes that are in the offing at the Central level will come into force here too with the immediate effect that will uplift the weaker sections of the people in this State. Inter-state marriage will not now deprive our daughters from the right of owning property of their parents. Nobody will be forcefully dislodged from his property and shall be protected in his right to property. New phase of development will sign in every sphere that will generate employment opportunities for the youths of the State. The State employees will stand benefitted. The State of Jammu and Kashmir will progress now by leaps and sounds.

S N Raina

Jammu