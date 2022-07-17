ICSE class 10 results declared, 4 students share top rank with 99.8 pc

NEW DELHI, July 16: Four students have shared the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent marks.

The four toppers are — Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced a merit list after two years as results were declared on basis of alternative assessment scheme after exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97), officials said, adding the overall pass percentage was 99.97. The CISCE had on Saturday announced that marks of both first and second semesters were given equal weightage in the final score and the candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations would be marked absent and their results would not be declared.

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the semester 1 and semester 2 examinations. The marks of semester 1, semester 2 and the project (internal assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers,” said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examinations were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were conducted in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12.

“Candidates who were registered and confirmed to appear for the class 10 required to appear for both semester examinations to qualify for grant of certification for the class 10 exam.

“Therefore, the results of candidates who did not appear for either semester 1 or semester 2 examinations as a whole, will be marked absent and their results will not be declared,” he had said.

A total of 2,535 schools had presented candidates for the ICSE class 10 exams and a total of 2,31,063 candidates, including 54.39 per cent boys and 45.61 per cent girls, appeared for the exams.

The candidates included 22 visually challenged students, of which seven have scored above 90 per cent. Similarly, of 692 candidates with learning difficulties, 78 have scored above 90 per cent in the exams.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, nine foreign languages and one classical language.

The southern and western regions have the best pass percentage (99.9 per cent) followed by the northern region having a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. (PTI)