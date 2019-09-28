I struggled to hold back my tears when Dhoni got out in WC semis: Chahal

NEW DELHI: The World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July still fresh in his mind, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he struggled to hold back his tears when Mahendra Singh Dhoni got out in that match at Old Trafford.

Chasing 240, Chahal walked into bat after Dhoni fell in the 49th over against New Zealand in the rain-affected semi-final which India lost by 18 runs.

Dhoni stitched a 116-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja to get India close after they were tottering at 92 for 6 at one stage. But Dhoni’s dismissal, run out on 50, crushed India’s hopes of reaching the final.

“It was my first World Cup and when Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) got out and I was going in (to bat), I was trying to hold back my tears. It was so depressing,” Chahal said at the 10th edition of India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit here.

“We played so well for nine games but suddenly we were going out of the tournament. Rain wasn’t in our hands and so it won’t be right to say anything (about the interruption). It was the first time that we really wanted to go back to the hotel as soon as possible from the ground.” (AGENCIES)