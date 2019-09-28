Delhi Police files charge sheet against Gautam Gambhir, others in cheating case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a city court against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.
Over 50 flat buyers have filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.
Gambhir, a BJP MP, was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Expedite FCS&CA scam inquiry
Army ‘cleanses’ Siachen glacier
What is afflicting JK Cements?
Public functionaries must pay tax
Public Services Guarantee Act
Camp courts from next month