Director committed to Shahid, makers respected his vision: Arjun on Kabir Singh being offered to him

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor on Saturday said though he was keen on doing “Kabir Singh”, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already committed to Shahid Kapoor for this film.

There have been reports about Arjun being offered “Kabir Singh” and the actor said when the movie’s Hindi remake rights were acquired by the makers — Murad Khetani Ashwin Varde — they wanted to cast him in the film.

“It did not reach that stage where I could chose or not. When the rights were being acquired by Ashwin and Murad, who made ‘Mubarakan’, they acquired keeping me in mind. Sandeep Vanga, the director had met Shahid and he had seen the film before and they decided to do the film together.

“The film needed Sandeep Vanga. There is a madness to that film, there is an inherent energy. It is a simple story but there was madness to the treatment. He (Sandeep) had already committed and he wanted to stick by his words and I respect that. I did not want my producers sitting around with the rights of the film and not making it out of me being in an ego tussle with anybody,” Arjun said at a film festival here. (AGENCIES)