Husband of BDC member arrested for forgery

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 27: Husband of a BDC member in district Budgam was today arrested for using fake documents and counterfeit stamps of officials to secure a bank loan, officials said.

The man, as per the officials, has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Mir a resident of Bugroo, Khansahib area of the district and is the husband of a BDC member.

As per details, the accused has been arrested in connection with a case registered under FIR No. 130/2021 under IPC Sections of 420 (cheating)/478 (relating to trademarks)/ 468(Forgery for purpose of cheating)/471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which one knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) in Police Station Khansahib.

The case was registered on the complaint of the officials who had stated that the said man used signatures and stamps of Patwari, Naib Tehsildar, Tehsildar and SDM besides fake documents to get the loan by mortgaging properties of others.

The fraud came to the fore after a man whose land was mortgaged by the accused without his knowledge was informed by the bank officials about the issue, leading to the unearthing of the entire matter.

As the investigation in the matter is on, the officials are trying to find out whether the accused has carried out other frauds as well. It is to be noted here that the bank has already transferred Rs 15 lakh to the account number of the accused out of the total loan amount.