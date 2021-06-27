Police challans 43 violators of COVID guidelines

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 27: To ensure strict implementation of guidelines issued by the district administration, Kathua police today fined 43 violators and imposed fine of Rs19,500 as fine for not obeying COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and defying guidelines.

Kathua police has warned the violators of COVID guidelines and said that the drive against the violators will be continued throughout the district.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of SSP kathua RC Kotwal.