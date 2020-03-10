Hotel Ramada to host ‘Oriental Carnival’ today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Hotel Ramada is going to host an ‘Oriental Carnival,’ a food festival from tomorrow at second floor of World Cuisine Restaurant, Ramada Jammu City Centre.

It would be Jammu city’s first of its kind authentic oriental cuisine festival served all day at the second floor of the restaurant from March 11 onwards.

“Visitors can treat their taste buds to the delectable and succulent vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies served in ala carte style among other mouth-watering combinations amidst the cool and vibrant ambience”, said Managing Director, Ramada Hotel.

MD Siddhant Chowdhary said keeping up with our promise for innovation and bringing about new things. Just like our previous food festivals, we have given our restaurant an orient feel and have added food from the orient flavours of the land which include Thai and Indonesian as well.

The foods from the land of China, Thailand and Indonesia including Mandarin Wonton, Tofu in Cantonese Style, Thai Corn Cake, Thai Spiced Peanut Chilly Chicken, Sayur Lodeh, Ayam Bakar Taliwang and desserts like Date Pancakes, Darsan and many more would be offered during the festival.