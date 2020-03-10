ASSOCHAM discusses revival of Service, Industrial sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Heads of the newly formed managing committees of ASSOCHAM J&K here today met under the leadership of Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K to discuss and define roadmap regarding package for rehabilitation, revival and sustenance of existing Service and Industrial sector in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion Batra said that the newly elected heads of the Committees should look at defining a workable roadmap with the Government of J&K and should invite suggestions for the incentive and industrial policy form trade and Industry.

He further said that the existing units should be facilitated to expand and grow and then investments both in Industrial and Service Sector be made attractive and J&K should be made a preferred destination for investment throughout the country.

Dr M.A Alim, Co-Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K proposed that ASSOCHAM should look at increasing its membership base and invite applications from Trade and Industry across J&K and Ladakh.

Bupesh Gupta, Chairman Tourism & Hospitality Committee mentioned that the tourism sector is at an all-time low in J&K because of the situation last year. He also said that Government is also taking measures to improve the state of tourism.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman IT & Startup in J&K Committee urged the Government to come up with a strong IT policy and Create IT Parks to attract investments.