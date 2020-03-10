Grameen Bank conducts financial outreach camps

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department, J&K Grameen Bank conducted three financial outreach awareness camps to promote the financial inclusion in the Panchayats of Jammu district under Branch offices Kotli Jhajjar, RS Pura & Kheri.

These camps are intended to create awareness on financial inclusion and to enroll every eligible person under Social Security Sche-mes like PMSBY, PMJJBY besides opening of accounts under PMJDY. Further thrust was also given on promoting PM-Kissan Scheme and ensuring its deliverance to all the eligible beneficiaries.

Sarpanchs & Panchs of these operated areas visited in the villages with staff members of the branches to create awareness of financial inclusion. The participants have informed about the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana with just Rs.330 per year, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana with just Rs. 12 per year and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and other bank schemes. They further informed the gathering that these schemes have been designed to provide security cover to the poor population particularly those working in the unorganized sectors. They advised people to avail this benefit through J&K Grameen Bank Branches.

Bank has opened about 5500 PMJDY accounts, done 3200 enrollments under PMSBY & 6000 enrollments under PMSBY since the start of the Financial Outreach Campaign w.e.f January 2020 and stands to commit coverage of all the eligible customers under all the Government Social Security Schemes.