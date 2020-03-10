Saints, sages led human race to harmony, tranquility: Rana

Guru Ravi Dass Ji Murti Sthapna Samaroh

Excelsior Correspondent

PRAGALTA, NAGROTA Mar 10: Underscoring the crucial need of promoting and sustaining the spirit of harmony and tranquility as preached by saints and sages of all faiths from times immemorial, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today recalled how these selfless messengers of peace strived for creating a society based on universal brotherhood with space for all.

“Religions forge amity but don’t divide and this should be the mantra for all to play their role in harmonious growth of the society” Rana said at Guru Ravi Dass Ji Murti Sthapna Samaroh at Guru Ravi Dass Sabha at Pragalta in Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

In his discourse at the congregation Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri Ji Maharaj recalled the teachings and contribution of Guru Ravi Dassji in bringing about change in attitude among the people and said that Guruji strived towards social justice during most crucial time of his era. “This brought a soothing and a landmark transformation in the society, making it conducive for different segments of the society”, he added.

Rana said all religions and religious preachers stood for love, amity and selfless service but regretted that their teachings are alarmingly falling silent in the din of hate and greed. To eschew these, there is immense need of generating awareness about the unity and diversity as professed by religious scholars and sages from time to time, he maintained.

Paying tributes to great saint and social reformer Guru Ravi Dassji, Rana said that best way of to remember the apostle of peace is to take a pledge to follow his teachings in letter and spirit and work for building a society based on the natural principles of social justice, equality, compassion, love and togetherness.

The Provincial President said the life and teachings of Guruji has inspired the generations and helped in transforming the society, making it conducive for various communities, irrespective of cast, creed and colour. He said Guruji emerged as a beacon light at a time when the society was ridden with hate and discrimination on the basis of caste and creed. He enumerated the great role played by Guruji in ensuring that all segments of the society live with honour and dignity. He said the relevance of the teaching of the great saint and philosopher assume significance now, as never before.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Vijay Lochan, Chairman BDC Nagrota Ch Rehmat Ali, Sarpanch Pargalta Shri Mohal Lal, Shri Subash Singh and others.