Aries : Business affairs and love will flourish today. You can expect some monetary benefits and even some loans to be sanctioned. In love, you anticipate a romantic evening, where you will confide your deepest feelings to your beloved. Ganesha says you couldn’t possibly ask for more.

Taurus : Today, your passion for punctuality, for insistence on maintaining schedules is in for real appreciation. But, warns Ganesha, it could also create immediate and unexpected problems for some. You are like to become exceeding impatient restless as the day progresses. This may, in turn, complicate matters that are otherwise running smoothly. Try to maintain a hold on yourself. Remain calm and composed.

Gemini : The first half of the day may see you in a foul mood, and the reason for it is likely to be some mental worry that has been bothering you for quite some time now. If things worsen, it is best to see a doctor. You will feel the urge to do something that really appeals to you, in the evening, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will take a bold stand to achieve full capacity and efficiency. You will come out with new ideas and strategy, which will prove to be useful and profit-able. Avoid confrontation and keep your cool, says Ganesha.

Leo : You will face some problems today and will be tense on account of them. You may experience unstability and conflict in your personal relationships. You should not spend time chasing useless schemes and concentrate on fruitful and progressive activities, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your focus of attention will be your monetary matters today, and working towards building on your profits. Ganesha says it will be better if you make arrangements to set aside some money for the rainy day. You may seal some deals and agreements today that will prove to be very beneficial for your business in the future

Libra : Ganesha says you will be busy in work related to your business field. People in the field of research will gain success today. In legal matters that are pending, the judgment will be in your favor today. Solutions regarding the success of your business will come out too.

Scorpio : The company of like-minded people will keep you in cheery spirit throughout the day. The day promises to be lively and vibrant as you will engage in one activity after another. But Ganesha warns that being over enthusiastic may be detrimental to your health. You energy level will be at an all-time high as you enjoy soaring to new heights in the company of loved ones.

Sagittarius : A typical trait, you are possessive about your belongings today, says Ganesha. You are easily able to meet your deadlines at work and submit the things on time. This will keep your energy levels intact. In a nutshell, a bright and beautiful day in store for you.

Capricorn : It’s rare that while you’re engaged in work, slogging to sort out things and prove yourself capable, you simultaneously manage time for the love of your life, and spare some more for recreational activities. Quite a bit of multitasking, but that’s what Ganesha has in store for you today. This apart, you will succeed in suppressing all negative feelings, which will be followed by the realisation that you may not be a very ethical person, but you’re at least a good human being.

Aquarius : Today, you will revel in a lot of tender loving and care (TLC). You may also be able to solve certain baffling situations plaguing your peace of mind. Ganesha suggests that you meet people, as any associations you form today will prove beneficial in the long run.

Pisces : You will be in the mood to splurge today. You are likely to find yourself throwing a party or entertaining guests in the afternoon. You might just indulge in some uncalled-for extravagance and give your spouse a pleasant, albeit expensive, surprise, says Ganesha.