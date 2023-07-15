PM Modi Gifts Kashmiri Silk Carpet To French National Assembly President

JAMMU, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday gifted a hand knitted Kashmiri silk carpet to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly.

The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of the Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet.

Characteristically, Kashmiri silk carpets have an amazingly innate attribute of displaying different colours when viewed from different angles or sides. Often the colours tend to have a day-and-night variation in shades that seem to impart an illusion of viewing two carpets instead of the actual one carpet.