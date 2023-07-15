MeT Forecasts Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Spell In J&K Today

SRINAGAR, Jul 15: Weather office here has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of a spell of rain at some places of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that from 16-20, mainly dry weather was expected during most part of the day but a brief spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places of Jammu was likely towards early morning, late afternoon and evening and towards evening in Kashmir Valley.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower is expected at scattered places from July 21-22,” he said, adding, “Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25.”

Regarding the minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.2°C against 20.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 12.1°C against 12.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 18.2°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.5°C against 17.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.0°C against 14.0°C on previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.6°C against 27.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.8°C, Batote 19.1°C, Katra 22.6°C and Bhaderwah 17.9°C, the official said. (Agencies)