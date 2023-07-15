EMPLOYMENT (15-07-2023)

REQUIRED
Required Delivery Associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – 10000 p. m.,Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1. Toph Morh (Near Best Price)
Contact no. -7051837275
Required
New Jersey Academy
Pre – School
Required Female Teachers For
kindergarten at Greater Jammu, Kunjwani
Ph. No. 7006654631
JOB VACANCY
Requirement of a Female Candidate
Computer Operator cum Receptionist at
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Any Graduate with Computer knowledge can apply.
Please send your resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Wanted
Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura road Jammu.
Salary negotiable
Contact :
J P Nayyar
9419190626
Urgently Required
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-
sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Purkhoo Camp Jammu-181206
9622358646, 9622188430
TEACHERS WANTED
Wanted post graduate & graduate trained teachers for the following subjects
English, Hindi, Maths,
Social Science
Only Local candidates can apply
REQUIRED
Female IELTS Trainer,
Visa Counselor
SPEARHEAD
INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
Salary 15k-25k
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com