EMPLOYMENT (15-07-2023)

REQUIRED

Required Delivery Associate for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – 10000 p. m.,Fuel extra, PF/Esic extra, Bonus extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass, Own bike & DL.

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1. Toph Morh (Near Best Price)

Contact no. -7051837275

Required

New Jersey Academy

Pre – School

Required Female Teachers For

kindergarten at Greater Jammu, Kunjwani

Ph. No. 7006654631

JOB VACANCY

Requirement of a Female Candidate

Computer Operator cum Receptionist at

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Any Graduate with Computer knowledge can apply.

Please send your resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Wanted

Required ITI Diploma Holder in Automobile or Mechanical at Patta Paloura road Jammu.

Salary negotiable

Contact :

J P Nayyar

9419190626

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor mechanic trade required at Sheetal Pollution Checking Centre on B. C Road, Jammu.

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-

sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Purkhoo Camp Jammu-181206

9622358646, 9622188430

TEACHERS WANTED

Wanted post graduate & graduate trained teachers for the following subjects

English, Hindi, Maths,

Social Science

Only Local candidates can apply

REQUIRED

Female IELTS Trainer,

Visa Counselor

SPEARHEAD

INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

Salary 15k-25k

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com