Sunday July 19-2020

Aries : Today, you may get to share your ideas and opinions with like-minded people. Ganesha says you may finally have a heart-to-heart chat with your beloved, and express your deep commitment. You may even talk of your long cherished dreams.

Taurus : Logic may be your forte today, but in the game of life, sometimes the heart wins and sometimes the head. Your analytical skills will help you understand things better, in turn, making you wiser. You may feel an urge to spend on music cassettes, CDs and electronic gadgets.

Gemini : You will witness a marked improvement in your emotional quotient, says Ganesha. This change may either come through watching a film, listening to a song or just a simple insight. At the workplace, people will be lavishing praise on you for your excellent performance.

Cancer : You know how to make money, and you are even better in putting it to good use. Today, you will have your one eye on the developments in the stock market, and the other on brochures of tourism companies. Yes, you may plan to spend some money on leisure, entertainment and getting closer to your family. What better investment than the one made on strengthening the family bond.

Leo : It may be that the best daffodils bloom early in the morning, but good ideas can come any time of the day, says Ganesha. So spruce up your management skills, as you shall need them to help organise and cash in on the multitude of ideas that will bombard you today. Remember, says Ganesha, a good idea can change your life, just the way a good poem can help you win a wife! So, if it is some love that you are fishing for, then express yourself without inhibitions today.

Virgo : A la Sisyphus, you may realise the futility of your efforts and constant failure in achieving success. But do not despair, says Ganesha. Recharge your imagination, inquisitiveness and intelligence and focus on your long-term goals, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will try to be adept in your favorite subject. Today you will be buying antique artistic things too. If there are any legal proceeding going on then the results will be in your favor. You shall be a success in everything that you touch today. Your artistic streak will come to the fore today and you will develop an interest in the fine arts

Scorpio : There is a big black hole in your pocket, and it’s high time you looked for remedies there. Loved ones will make use of your money as suntan cream – liberally and carelessly. You are most likely to burn the holes larger by spending lavishly, especially to impress a member of the opposite sex. Ganesha advises you to keep in mind that time is money and time never returns.

Sagittarius : Get ready to rule hearts today. Your thoughtful insights into other people’s psyche might just help you write a book on it! In the battleground of love, you will win over your sweetheart all over again, probably with a nice, slow dance coupled with a fantastic candlelit dinner.

Capricorn : Like you weren’t already overworked, new responsibilities will keep you occupied throughout the day, says Ganesha. The excitement with which you work every day will weaken, and eventually die down by the end of the day. This is mainly because you will burn your energy and resources in helping others. But there is a good side to this too. Your social standing will improve dramatically because of your kind nature.

Aquarius : You get a pat on the back due to your brilliant academic standing. People will admire your business acumen and may imitate your choices. But this doesn’t mean you become haughty and unapproachable. Carry on the good work with a humble attitude, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Anticipation is all the fun. Sadly, this only alludes to your months-in-preparation travel plans that are most likely to be delayed today on one count or the other. Though, if this is any consolation, your trip, when it finally occurs, will bring you as much pleasure and satisfaction that you expected out of it, if not more, says Ganesha.