inner voice

YOUR DOSE OF POSITIVITY

If you’re an aries, leo, cancer, pisces, taurus, sagittarius,

scorpio, gemini, virgo, libra, capricorn or aquarius there is nothing but glory ahead.

The sojourn wrongs will turn into perpetual rights,

the ephemeral doubts will turn into enduring certainty,

the transitory pain will turn into unalterable jouissance

and sickness into immutable health.

All you need is your dose of positivity.

You will be dexterous and adroit with the weapon of optimism.

Conquer your goals unscathed with your strength, sanguinity and pulchritude.

Kashvi Garg

Heritage School

JUST A DESIRE

“I will never know

How you felt

How your face broke into tears

How you keep looking out of the window

I will never know

My nights and days

are only about you

I can’t see anything, anymore

This evening will be sad

They will declare me a body

My body burning

the fever has reached my soul

but I am burning for you

dear one

You so cool and fragrant like the jasmine you grow

You would be on your prayer mat

Sobbing

Frightened

Lonely

I have to surrender, sweetheart

Death is here

I am no longer warm

I need you

Don’t wait outside

It is here

that my life is turning cold

Why did it have to be this way

The walls are closing in

No time left, dear one

to breathe in your arms

She is old

and forgets things

she will look for me

Don’t tell her I am gone

Forever

she might die.

My heart

beating madly in my chest

Like the wind

on the window pane

There is nobody here

Now everything has stopped.

Now I see you at the window, take me.

I will disappear into the universe

You remember

How I told you , once

See, this is the body

I am not there

Solitary

I am taking the last breath of air into my lungs

The last whiff of the world

My life

Our life

Could dying be that easy

There is no one here

distant Azaan in the breeze

I have no strength for a prayer

Just a desire

Dr Shahnaz Samantara

Luckiest unborn CALF

Mother elephant enthusiatically tary

To open the doors of his motherhood dairy

Parallely her foetus eagerly wait

To meet the motherly cate

Someday her developing baby

is so hungry

Knocking the doors of mum’s belly

Trigger the parent to search food

in the monstrous helly

Mistakenly she find fresh pineapple

Feeling happy to fulfil the baby’s grapple

But expectant elephant is too virtuous

So can’t imagine to be served by the

poison- filled surprise by us

After its uncovering, both screeching in a unbearable pain

Finally vanishes the symbol of loyalty, companionship and unity

in the watery bane…

Enjoying in the sky of heaven unborn baby questions a mothers

Mum…who took our lives??

Mother answered in a few words full of “humanity”

‘My dear unhatched child ….such place was not designed for our serenity’.

Bhavana Sharma

Anand Vihar, Udhampur

Meaning of Life

The Years have passed by,

In the blink of an eye,

Moments of sadness,

And joy have flown by.

People I loved,

Have come and have gone,

But the world never stopped,

And we all carried on.

Life wasn’t easy,

And the struggles were there,

Filled with times that it mattered,

Times I just didn’t care.

I stood on my own,

And I still found my way,

Through some nights filled with tears,

And the dawn of new days.

And now with old age,

It’s become very clear,

Things I once found important,

Were not why I was here.

And how many things,

That I managed to buy,

Were never what made me,

Feel better inside.

And the worries and fears,

That plagued me each day,

In the end of it all,

Would just fade away.

But how much I reached out,

To others when needed,

Would be the true measure,

Of how I succeeded.

And how much I shared,

Of my soul and my heart,

Would ultimately be,

What set me apart.

And what’s really important,

Is my opinion of me,

And whether or not,

I’m the best I can be.

And how much more kindness,

And love I can show,

Before the Lord tells me,

It’s my time to go.

Rittu Vishu

Ramban