inner voice

YOUR DOSE OF POSITIVITY
If you’re an aries, leo, cancer, pisces, taurus, sagittarius,
scorpio, gemini, virgo, libra, capricorn or aquarius there is nothing but glory ahead.
The sojourn wrongs will turn into perpetual rights,
the ephemeral doubts will turn into enduring certainty,
the transitory pain will turn into unalterable jouissance
and sickness into immutable health.
All you need is your dose of positivity.
You will be dexterous and adroit with the weapon of optimism.
Conquer your goals unscathed with your strength, sanguinity and pulchritude.
Kashvi Garg
Heritage School
JUST A DESIRE
“I will never know
How you felt
How your face broke into tears
How you keep looking out of the window
I will never know
My nights and days
are only about you
I can’t see anything, anymore
This evening will be sad
They will declare me a body
My body burning
the fever has reached my soul
but I am burning for you
dear one
You so cool and fragrant like the jasmine you grow
You would be on your prayer mat
Sobbing
Frightened
Lonely
I have to surrender, sweetheart
Death is here
I am no longer warm
I need you
Don’t wait outside
It is here
that my life is turning cold
Why did it have to be this way
The walls are closing in
No time left, dear one
to breathe in your arms
She is old
and forgets things
she will look for me
Don’t tell her I am gone
Forever
she might die.
My heart
beating madly in my chest
Like the wind
on the window pane
There is nobody here
Now everything has stopped.
Now I see you at the window, take me.
I will disappear into the universe
You remember
How I told you , once
See, this is the body
I am not there
Solitary
I am taking the last breath of air into my lungs
The last whiff of the world
My life
Our life
Could dying be that easy
There is no one here
distant Azaan in the breeze
I have no strength for a prayer
Just a desire
Dr Shahnaz Samantara
Luckiest unborn CALF
Mother elephant enthusiatically tary
To open the doors of his motherhood dairy
Parallely her foetus eagerly wait
To meet the motherly cate
Someday her developing baby
is so hungry
Knocking the doors of mum’s belly
Trigger the parent to search food
in the monstrous helly
Mistakenly she find fresh pineapple
Feeling happy to fulfil the baby’s grapple
But expectant elephant is too virtuous
So can’t imagine to be served by the
poison- filled surprise by us
After its uncovering, both screeching in a unbearable pain
Finally vanishes the symbol of loyalty, companionship and unity
in the watery bane…
Enjoying in the sky of heaven unborn baby questions a mothers
Mum…who took our lives??
Mother answered in a few words full of “humanity”
‘My dear unhatched child ….such place was not designed for our serenity’.
Bhavana Sharma
Anand Vihar, Udhampur
Meaning of Life
The Years have passed by,
In the blink of an eye,
Moments of sadness,
And joy have flown by.
People I loved,
Have come and have gone,
But the world never stopped,
And we all carried on.
Life wasn’t easy,
And the struggles were there,
Filled with times that it mattered,
Times I just didn’t care.
I stood on my own,
And I still found my way,
Through some nights filled with tears,
And the dawn of new days.
And now with old age,
It’s become very clear,
Things I once found important,
Were not why I was here.
And how many things,
That I managed to buy,
Were never what made me,
Feel better inside.
And the worries and fears,
That plagued me each day,
In the end of it all,
Would just fade away.
But how much I reached out,
To others when needed,
Would be the true measure,
Of how I succeeded.
And how much I shared,
Of my soul and my heart,
Would ultimately be,
What set me apart.
And what’s really important,
Is my opinion of me,
And whether or not,
I’m the best I can be.
And how much more kindness,
And love I can show,
Before the Lord tells me,
It’s my time to go.
Rittu Vishu
Ramban
