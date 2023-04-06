Honda car with fake registration number seized

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 6: A Honda car with fake registration number was seized by Traffic Police at Jakhani Naka Point on the Udhampur National Highway, here today.

As per reports, the Honda Car displaying Registration Number DL9CU- 7804 was going from Punjab to Kashmir when Traffic Police stopped the vehicle for verification of documents.

During checking, the vehicle number did not match with the Chassis number which was registered in Amritsar (Punjab) with allotted number PB02EM- 3753. The vehicle was being driven by Sarabjit Singh, son of late Tirlok Singh, resident of Dhand, District Tarantaran and presently putting up at Amritsar.

Traffic Police seized the car and sent it to Police Station Udhampur for further investigation.