Two drug peddlers held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Apr 6: With the arrest of two drug peddlers, Police claimed on Thursday that they have seized 40 grams of heroin.

A police spokesperson said that Imam Hussain of Gadkhal, Jammu and Liaqat Ali of Gajansoo, Jammu, were arrested with 22 and 18 grams of heroin during routine checking at Sujwal Chowk, Pargwal.

“The consignment they were carrying was meant to be sold among the youngsters,” he said.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Khour and further investigation has been started, added the police spokesperson.

Pertinently, the consignment was recovered by a police team led by incharge Police Post Pargwal, Deep Sharma, under the supervision of SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma and SP Rural Rahul Charak.