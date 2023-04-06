Minor girl, woman reunited with families

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: Police claimed that they have reunited a missing minor girl and a woman with their families here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that a complaint was lodged at Police Post Phallain Mandal by father of a minor girl stating therein that his daughter went mssing from her home.

On this, he said, a case FIR number 54/2023 under section 363 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Satwari and further investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, he said, special police teams of PP Phallain Mandal led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma assisted by SHO Satwari Inspector Sumeet Sharma and incharge Police Post Phallain Mandal PSI Ajesh Singh Jamwal with the help of human and technical intelligence recovered the missing minor girl from Punjab.

He further said that another missing complaint was lodged by the legal heirs of a missing woman stating therein that she went missing from her home.

In this regard, he said, a missing report vide DDR number 27 dated April 4, 2023 got registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli and investigation started.

“During investigation, special police teams of Police Station Jhajjar Kotli led by SDPO Nagrota Sultan Mirza assisted by SHO Jhajjar Kotli Inspector Azad Manhas with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence traced the missing woman from Udhampur area,” he said.

Subsequently, the police spokesperson added that the missing minor girl and the woman were reunited with their family members after completing all the legal formalities.