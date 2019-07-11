Homage paid to Madr-e-Meharban on death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Homage was paid to Madr-e-Meharban Begum Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on her 19th death anniversary today. In this connection, programmes were organized by NC workers and leaders at different places across the State.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan Jammu, a day-long women convention was organized by Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kaur Dogra to commemorate the death anniversary of Madr-e-Meharban. On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the memory of Madr-e-Meharban. Earlier in the morning, Quran Khwani was also held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan.

While paying homage to Madr-e-Meharban, NC Provincial Preisdent, Devender Singh Rana reiterated commitment of the party to 33 per cent reservation for women in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly once voted to power. This will be biggest tribute to Madr-e-Meharban, the champion of women emancipation and empowerment in the State, he added.

Making a fervent appeal to the people to maintain the glorious traditions of amity and tranquility by isolating disruptive and peace inimical forces, Rana particularly referred to the role played by Madr-e-Meharban in bringing about harmony, promoting female literacy, empowering women in different spheres and working towards the betterment of down-trodden segments of society, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

Satwant Kaur Dogra, former MLC Th Kashmira Singh, Bimla Luthra, Rashida Begum, Kuldeep Kour, Amrit Versha, Soma Devi, Puspa Dogra and Daljeet Sharma dwelt upon various facets of the public service rendered by Begum Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.

Prominent among those who paid floral tributes to Madr-e-Meharban, included senior leaders and former ministers Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Th Rachpal Singh, Vijay Bakaya, Swaran Lata, B R Kundal, Jugal Mahajan, Anil Dhar, Pardeep Bali, G H Malik, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Sardar Narinder Singh, Mohinder Gupta and others.

At Doda, the NC District President and former minister Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy paid rich tributes to Begum Akbar-Jahan.

At Kishtwar, senior NC leader and former Home Minister Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo paid tributes to Madar-e-Meharban on her 19th death anniversary. At a function, Kichloo recalled the contribution of Madr-e-Meharban in women emancipation and described her as an epitome of selfless social service, conviction, piety and courage.

At Banihal, NC paid glowing tributes to Begum Akbar Jahan at a solemn memorial meeting organized at party’s Central office Banihal, which was presided over by district president, Ramban Haji Sajjad Shaheen and was attended by party functionaries and office bearers of Banihal constituency. Special prayers (Fatiah Khawani) were also held for the eternal peace of the great leader.

Prominent among those, who paid tributes included Mohd Afzal Wani, Saif din Dar, Mohd Afzal Khan, Mohd Amin Parrey , Parvez Ahmed Sheikh , Haji Abdul Shad Shan, Mohd Khaleel Sohil, Riyaz A Mir, Mohd Ashraf Naik, Abdul Jabar Hajam and others.

Similar functions were also held by the district unit of the party at Ramban & Batote simultaneously, which were presided over by Mohd Arif Wani, Block president Ramban and Mohd Arif Mir, District Secretary.

Vijay Khajuria, NC Provincial Joint Secretary paid rich tributes to Begum Akbar Jahan at Sarswati Asharam near Devak Ghat Udhampur where he also distributed fruits among the inmates of Sarswati Ashram.