Anganwadi workers protest against Govt decision

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: Hundreds of Anganwadi workers and helpers today launched a massive protest against the Government’s decision to disburse their honorariums through Gram Panchayats.

They gathered outside Press Enclave and blocked the Residency Road for about half an hour and brought the traffic to a brief halt. The protest was called by All Jammu and Kashmir Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.

Protestors raised slogans against the Government and carried banner and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of their demands. They dispersed peacefully but threatened to intensify protests if the decision is not withdrawn.

Association president, Tasleema Subhan, said that they would intensify protests and suspend work if the decision was not revoked, “We have been handed over to Panchs and Sarpanchs which is unacceptable to us. We are working with the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) Department for the last forty years with honor and dignity. We want our department to take care of our salaries,” she said, adding the decision was aimed to humiliate them.

Another protester said, “We have worked for the State, but it is unfortunate that we are being neglected by the government now.”

The protestors said that besides doing the Anganwadi work, they also perform duties of the Health Department, Education Department and Social Welfare Department. “But we are never paid for the extra work,” they said.