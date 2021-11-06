HM’s Chand Nagar prog shifted to divert attention from Wazir’s murder: DGPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu today alleged that Union Minister Amit Shah’s recent programme of Chand Nagar Gurdwara visit was shifted to Digiana Ashram just to divert the attention of the Sikh community and general public from the murder of former MLC and SGPB chairman, TS Wazir and ‘one element’ single handedly hijacked the entire programme just to befool the community.

Talking to media-persons here today DGPC members said that DGPC Jammu and members from different Sikh organisations today came together to discuss the issue that was raised during the press conference held by the family of Late S. Tarlochan Singh Wazir (Ex-MLC, Chairman J&K Gurduwara Prabandhak Board, Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association), who was murdered in New Delhi on September 3, 2021. All the members jointly came to a conclusion of addressing a press conference regarding the questions raised and expose the an element who tried to befool Sikh community.

The District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Jammu and members of different Sikh organisations condemned the killing of their Sikh leader TS Wazir and expressed solidarity and their full support to the family of Late Wazir.

Addressing press conference Jagjeet Singh, president DGPC Jammu along with Fateh Singh general secretary, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Kuldeep Singh, Mohinder Singh, Ramneek Singh and Manmohan Singh Khalsa (All members DGPC Jammu) said that the program of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit was being handled by the organisers and it was told to the District Gurduwara Prabandhak Committee that Home Minister will be visiting Gurduwara Chand Nagar but later on without any information provided to the DGPC Jammu, it was shifted at the 11th hour to Digiana.

“We were not against the change of the program location and schedule but the way the event was mismanaged by one person and how he hijacked the entire program without allowing any of the representatives of the Sikh community to address the issues and the problems faced by the minority Sikh community in J&K to the Home Minister is a million dollar question,” they added.

The memorandum was not even addressed to the Home Minister or even the Sikh community present in the Gurduwara at that time which showed that how the entire program was manipulated and mismanaged by a single person already ‘under scanner’ of the agencies and was not discussed with any of the elected Sikh organisations who represent the Sikh community. Elected members body of DGPC Jammu condemned and were furious about the process it was managed. Unfortunately this suspicious and controversial man washed the entire 20 minutes set time of Amit Shah Home Minister of India’s visit to Gurdwara Sahib. This suspicious & controversial element not only mislead & befooled the entire community but also badly hurt the aspirations of minority Sikh community.

Now, it’s quite clear that this entire programme of Home Minister at Chand Nagar Gurdwara got shifted to divert the attention of authorities from Tarlochan Singh Wazir’s murder case, as DGPC Jammu and all the Sikh organisations had decided to submit a joint memorandum to Home Minister of India for speedy investigation and uncovering the conspiracy behind this murder case.