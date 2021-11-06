Kaul asks KDD activists to highlight Modi Govt’s programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: BJP J&K UT general secretary (Org), Ashok Kaul urged all the party activists of Kashmir displaced district to reach out to all the members of the society and apprise them about the various people’s friendly schemes and programmes of Narendra Modi led Government at Centre and dedicate themselves for extending these schemes to the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community so that they may also take their advantage.

Ashok Kaul was addressing the meetings of Tika Lal Taploo Mandal , Durga Mandal and Pt Prem Nath Bhat Mandal of BJP displaced district.

Kaul who was the chef guest during these meetings also reviewed the progress of updating of voter lists and asked the party activists to expedite the process in this regard.

He, while highlighting various programmes and policies of Narendra Modi Government said that Prime Minister is tirelessly working to make India a self reliant and strong country. He said many developmental projects and schemes have also been launched for the J&K UT for its total transformation. Modi’s programmes and policies are revolutionizing every sector and the day is not far away when India will attain its pristine glory and it will emerge as Vishwa Guru again.

He said this Government is committed to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas as BJP’s basic principle is justice to all and appeasement to none.

Koul held an interaction with the prominent citizens of Jagti Township and listened their suggestions and demands. He assured the delegation that their valuable suggestions will be well taken in the near future. Both the Mandal presidents presented their report card of their activities to Kaul.

Earlier Chand Ji Bhat district president, KDD read the welcome address and gave brief introduction of all the activities.

Ajay Bharti, Ex MLC and Prahbari KDD also spoke on the occasion and threw light on the organizational set up of the KDD and how to strengthen the party right from the booth level.

The other participants who attended the programme were H.K.Razdan and Sanjay Bhat, district general secretaries, district spokesperson and secretaries.

Vimal Raina election incharge KDD gave details of voter lists. Mandal presidents, Mandal general secretaries, vice presidents, Mahila Morcha, vice president and general secretary, vice presidents of Mandals booth presidents and other activists also attended the programme.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Roop Ji Koul and Bushan Lal Raina.