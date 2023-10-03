H&ME Deptt accepts resignation of Dr Azka

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Health and Medical Education Department J&K today accepted resignation of Dr Azka Sunain Khan (Medical Officer).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the acceptance of resignation of Dr Azka Sunain Khan (Medical Officer) with effect from 25-02-2023 and she is also discharged from J&K Health & Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service on her own request,” read an order issued today by Secretary, H&ME Department, Bhupinder Kumar.