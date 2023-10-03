10 days judicial remand to DSP Adil

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 3: A local court in Srinagar today sent Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheikh Adil, arrested last month on corruption and other charges, to 10 days judicial remand.

An official said that Adil was sent to 10 days judicial remand to Central Jail Srinagar.

Adil was arrested last month on corruption and other charges last month by Srinagar police.

He was suspended on Sunday and was attached to Zonal Headquarter Kashmir.

Adil has been arrested in case FIR No. 149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam.