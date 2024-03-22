HK Hyundai launches Creta N Line SUV at price Rs 16.82 Lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 21: New Creta N Line Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was launched by HK Hyundai, Srinagar in a function held here today.

The new SUV was launched at price between Rs. 16.82 lakh and Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) at its dealership located at Athwajan Bypass Srinagar.

“N Line is a niche product aimed at younger generation with added features,” said Managing Director, HK Hyundai, Umar Yaqoob Mir.

“With the launch of Creta N Line, the total N Line base is likely to increase further,” he said.

According to him, HMIL started N Line in 2021 and Creta was the third car after i20 and Venue.

“The Hyundai Creta N Line offers a new rear design with sporty skid plate with red inserts, sporty twin tip exhaust. Embracing Hyundai’s unique and distinctive N Line design language, the CRETA N Line features the unique N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profile, adding more character to the car,” said General Manager, Shabir Ahmad Baba.

“Hyundai Creta N Line isn’t just an SUV, it’s an adrenaline shot on four wheels, and its design screams it as loud and clear as the roar of the engine. From the road gripping R18 (D=462 mm) diamond cut alloys with N logo, to the sleek aerodynamics, every detail exudes performance,” said Sales Manager, Irshad Ahmad Bhat.

The new SUV comes loaded with 42 standard safety features including 6 air bags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC) and over 70 advanced safety features offering utmost protection on the road.