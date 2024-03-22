PM Modi Arrives In Bhutan On Two-Day State Visit; Receives Red Carpet Welcome

Thimphu, Mar 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bhutan on a two-day State visit to further cement India’s unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy.

Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport.

He was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, at Paro airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Friday.

The Bhutanese prime minister wrote on X in Hindi: “Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodi Ji.” Earlier, Modi posted on X about his visit to Bhutan.

“On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay,” he wrote on X.

The visit, scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather in Bhutan.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. He will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to “exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples”, the MEA said in a statement earlier this week.

India and Bhutan share “a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill”, the statement emphasised.

“Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.

Modi will also inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements. (Agencies)