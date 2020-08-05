Hirdesh reviews functioning of Election, Transport Deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 5: Chief Electoral Officer, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, who also holds charge of Commissioner Secretary Transport Department, today conducted an extensive tour of district Udhampur and also reviewed the working of Election and Transport departments, at a meeting.

At the outset, ARTO, Udhampur Rachna Sharma gave a presentation on the initiatives of Transport Department in the district like girls can drive, selfie with best drivers and pasting on wall of fame in the office of ARTO and skill development of girls.

After reviewing the working of Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, along with DDC Dr. Piyush Singla released a ‘book of innovations’ published by Transport Department.

Earlier, the CEO visited few sites to finalize land for building of ARTO Office. Kumar said that Transport department is contemplating to use advance technological interventions to decrease the footfall in ARTO Offices and deliver the services quickly.

The CEO also chaired a meeting with District Election Officer (DEO) & Dy DEO and reviewed the progress of election related works.

The Deputy DEO also presented a book on SVEEP activities to CEO on the occasion.

The DDC, Dr. Piyush Singla, briefed the CEO about initiatives being taken for zero vision, decongestion and overloading in the district.

The CEO also inspected the construction work of Deputy District Election Office and EVM/VVPAT, ware house. He directed the concerned to update photo electoral of left out voters at every polling station, along with BLOs (booth level officers). He directed the officers for speedy inclusion, correction, and deletion of names in Electoral Rolls.