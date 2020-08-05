Wait of centuries has ended: Modi

First brick laid for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prabhat Ranjan Deen

AYODHYA, Aug 5: The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony here for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as Modi performed the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the site of a bitter Hindu-Muslim conflict that lasted decades before being settled by the Supreme Court last year.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will now be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

“Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” he said in the speech that followed the laying of the foundation for the Ram temple.

He also released a postage stamp to mark the event, an occasion which is also being seen as an ideological victory of the BJP over its rivals.

Some leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, including former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani were not at the venue, where the organisers had invited only 175 people, keeping the guest list short because of the threat of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head Nritya Gopal Das were on the dais along with the PM, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the temple, possibly over the next three years.

Sending out the message that “Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all”, Modi said the temple symbolises India’s rich heritage and will be an inspiration to all of humanity.

Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said.

Citing Lord Ram’s message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful.

“Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” the Prime Minister said.

The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country, he said, adding that it will lift the economy of the entire region.

“We have to join stones for the construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood,” he said, asserting that everyone’s sentiments have to be taken care of.

The groundbreaking in Ayodhya was marked by smaller events elsewhere — from the blowing of a conch at a jewellery shop beyond the barricades in Ayodhya itself to more elaborate rituals in Delhi’s Chattarpur temple complex.

Devotees started arriving there around 6 am, just after the morning puja ended, temple’s administrator Kishor Chawla said.

“A puja has been going on non-stop for three days. The ‘Ram darbar’ has been decorated. A replica of the ‘shila’ (foundation stone) has been prepared and it will be sent to Ayodhya along with other material,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the foundation-laying ceremony defines India’s spirit of harmony.

“Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of Ram Rajya and a symbol of modern India,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values.

“Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Prime Minister’s participation at the bhoomi pujan went against the Constitution, and marked the victory of majoritariansim.

“Today is a victory of Hindutva over secularism,” he said.

Last November, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site where the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992.

While allotting the Ram Janmabhoomi site for a temple to be built by a trust, it ordered that a five-acre site should be found elsewhere in Ayodhya for a new mosque.

Resentment over invitation letter

There was deep anger among the people of Ayodhya about the distribution of invitation card. The way the cards were distributed, people saw a new kind of ‘religious-mafiyagiri’ is taking a fresh form in Ayodhya. New type of ‘dabang-sadhus’ have emerged. Respectable figures from all walks of society should have been invited. But this was not done. Iqbal Ansari, who fought a lawsuit against the Ram temple, was invited, but respected people of the society were not invited.

Sadhus who have cases of serious crime such as murder were also invited. There are many sadhus like Rajkumar Das Vedanti, Girish Das, Janmejaya Sharan and Ramji Das who were invited to attend the Prime Minister’s program. An official of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the invitation card revolved among members of the quartet of Nrityagopal Das. Nritya Gopal Das’s ‘Chhoti Chhavni’ dominated to get the invitation. Even Raghunath Das, the chief Mahant of the ‘Badi Chhavni’, was not invited. Even the administration did not provide ‘diyas’ to ‘Badi Chhavni’, while other temples were given.

Spiritual Guru Murari Bapu, who donated Rs 5 crores to the trust for the construction of the Ram temple, was also not invited. Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi, who was associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was also not invited. Bindu Gadyacharya, the Mahant of Dasharatha Peeth, was not given a card. Rama’s father Dasaratha’s ‘peeth’ was not invited.

The priests of the Ram temple were replaced due to COVID infection. The three priests of Ram Mandir Prem Das, Pradeep Das and Santosh Das have got COVID infection. Hence the chief priest Satyendra Das (82) was also stopped to attend the function. The chief priest is angry for being kept away from the PM’s program.