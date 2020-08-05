Dogri Radio’s 100th episode dedicated to Pt Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Jammu Diary, a Dogra socio-cultural and literary trust today launched the 100th episode of the Dogri Radio.

This episode was dedicated to great son of the Duggar, Santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who brought laurels to the Indian nation and the land of Duggar through his matchless expertise on Santoor.

All the Jammu Diary team comprising of it’s chairman Sugam Bral, along with Dr Mahesh Koul, Ashish Kohli, Dr Himja Mengi, Shaguna Khajuria, Monika Jamwal, Bunty cartoonist, Dharun Kesar, Akash and representatives from District Udhampur altogather listened to the radio episode at the auditorium of Golf Course Sidhra. Later it was aired by Sojanya, younger member of the trust.

Members present on the occasion shared their experiences as part of Jammu Diary trust.