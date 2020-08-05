Woman, another die of Corona; 8 of Bahu Fort family among 97 test positive

3-month child, Jail detenue, another SKPA cop +ve

Flour Mill, Steel Factory workers too infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 5: A 42-year-old woman from Ramnagar in Udhampur district today died of COVID-19 at the American Institute of Oncology (AIO) Sidhra and a 44-year-old man from Jhullaka Mohalla area of the city succumbed to Corona in GMC Jammu while 97 persons reported positive for the virus across the region including eight family members of woman Corona victim at Bahu Fort, a 3-month-old child at Gandhi Nagar, one detenue of District Jail Kathua, another cop at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA), three more CRPF jawans of 187 battalion and three civilians from Lambi Gali, Udhampur and two flour mill and one steel factory workers in Samba as 91 patients were discharged.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, 58 new Corona cases were reported today inclduing 40 in Leh and 18 in Kargil.

A 44-year-old man from Jhullaka Mohalla who was suffering from multiple ailments and had tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon died tonight in the GMC Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh told the Excelsior.

A 42-year-old woman from Sunetar, Ramnagar in Udhampur district died of Coronavirus in the AIO Sidhra this morning. She was suffering from cancer and had undergone two surgeries at the hospital after admission on July 5. She had tested positive for the virus on July 18 and breathed her last this morning.

The family members alleged that the woman wasn’t given any ambulance to take body to Ramnagar as per the COVID protocol for more than three hours. And when the ambulance was given and body taken to Ramnagar, the Health Department hadn’t arranged even a single PPE kit for cremation. The body was finally cremated around 7 pm, the family said. As per the COVID protocol, the body had to be taken to hometown of the victim for last rites. While the patient died at AIO Sidhra, the family was ready for cremation along banks of river Tawi but was asked to take the body to Ramnagar.

The family has demanded stern action against the officials who delayed the ambulance and denied PPE kits to them at the time of cremation. They said they made several calls and sent text messages to officers in civil administration but all of them went unheeded.

With this death, the Corona casualties figures in Jammu region has gone up to 32 and that of Udhampur district to two. Jammu district topped the Corona deaths with 22 while two each deaths have been reported in Rajouri and Doda and one each at Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Poonch.

Meanwhile, there was no let up in spike in Corona positive cases in Jammu district with 61 more persons getting infected today including eight with no travel history.

Eight members of a family of Bahu Fort where a young 32-year-old woman had succumbed to Coronavirus recently tested positive today. They include four children including two girls aged 11 and 4 and two boys aged 9 and 8 years. Another 38-year-old woman of the family also turned positive. After death of the woman, who had returned from her paternal house in Kathua where her mother was positive, the Health Department had tested 12 family members for COVID-19. Of them, nine have tested positive.

Police parties from Bagh-e-Bahu Police Station led by SHO Inspector Kirti Sharma have shifted the positive cases to COVID hospital. The locality has been contained.

A three-month-old child from Gandhi Nagar tested positive for the virus today. His grandparents are already positive. Two brothers aged 35 and 39 from Patoli Mangotrian too reported positive.

Other positives of Jammu district include23-year-old from Bajalta, 39-year-old man from Purkhoo Camp, 32-year-old woman from Shakti Nagar, 51-year-old from Greater Kailash, two youths from Malpur and RS Pura, 29-year-old woman from Resham Ghar Colony, 21-year-old youth from Krishna Nagar, 23-year-old girl from Nagrota, 54-year-old man from Sunjwan, 32-year-old from Marh, 51-year-old from Seri Panditan, 38-year-old from Janipura, 32-year-old from Bantalab, 22-year-old girl from Sidhra, 25-year-old from RS Pura, 31-year-old from Arnia, 23-year-old from Channi Himmat, 34-year-old from Kandyal, middle-aged man from Purkhoo Camp, an elderly woman from Muthi, young woman from Talab Tillo, youth from Miran Sahib, middle-aged man from Bishnah, senior citizen and middle-aged man from Trikuta Nagar, 27-year-old woman from Sarwal and 35-year-old from Gole Gujral.

Twelve persons including three from Lambi Gali, a Red Zone, tested positive for Coronavirus in Udhampur district today, Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said. Three positives of Lambi Gali include a woman.

Another police personnel from Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur also tested positive today taking total number of Academy positives to 14. The Academy has already been declared Red Zone. Two more CRPF personnel of 187 battalion have also tested positive.

Other positives of the district include two travelers from Majalta and Chenani who had returned from New Delhi, while others hailed from Kotli, Thanda Paddar, Ramnagar Chowk and Kud.

In Kathua district, eight persons tested positive for the virus today including a District Jail Kathua prisoner, who had been shifted to the jail from Srinagar. An Army soldier and a CRPF jawan also reported positive in the district, according to District Magistrate OP Bhagat.

Rest of the positives from Kathua hailed from Ward No. 4 Banota in Billawar, Chadwan in Hiranagar, two persons from Hiranagar and a truck driver of Haryana.

Of five persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Samba district, two were employees of Rudra Flour Mill of Nanke Chak, a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable who was on duty at Panama Chowk, an Army jawan hailing from Barota Camp and a staffer of Vijay Steel Factory Bari Brahamana, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

The flour mill employees hailed from Old Satwari Jammu while the steel factory staffer was a resident of Samba.

Five persons tested Corona positive in Rajouri district including one traveler and four locals while three were reported positive from Kishtwar district including two CRPF personnel who had returned to duty from leave and an employee of Jay Pee Company, who had travel history of Dehradun.

All three positives of Kishtwar district were under administrative quarantine, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said.

Three persons reported positive for the virus in Poonch district, all locals. Most of the markets in Poonch town remained shut after some shopkeepers had tested positive. The administration in Poonch was conducting aggressive sampling of shopkeepers and others. A number of Containment Zones have been created in Poonch and Mendhar.

Reasi, Ramban and Doda districts didn’t report any Corona cases today.

Reasi tehsil and some other areas of the district observed shutdown today which has been ordered by the district administration following increase in Corona cases.

Ninety one more patients of Coronavirus were today treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 34 in Rajouri district, 18 Jammu, 16 Kathua, eight Udhampur, seven Samba, four Kishtwar, three Poonch and one in Doda district.

As per the official figures, Jammu region has 5200 Corona cases including 1905 active as 3264 patients have been treated and discharged while there were 21 Corona casualties.