Hirdesh lays foundation stone for Chatha Power Grid Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Foundation stone for construction of 2×50 MVA, 132/33KV Grid Station at Chatha was laid by Hirdesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Power Development Department today.

The Grid Station is being constructed under Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP). This Grid Station will help in reducing the load of various overloaded Grid Stations in Jammu, particularly Miran-Sahib and Canal Grids.

The Grid is being constructed at a cost of Rs 29.89 Crores by M/s JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu under Turnkey Contract and will be completed within one year six months only. The people of Chatha, Gardigarh, Hakkal, Satwari, Ware House, Prahaladpur etc will benefit from this Grid Station. The Grid Station will also supply power to Airport and SKUAST.

By Construction of this Grid Station, there will be considerable improvement in voltage profile of the area and power supply will also get improved.

During the laying of foundation stone of this Grid Station, Development Commissioner (Power), Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other Engineers of Power Development Department, Engineers of RECTPCL, Staff of JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and people of the area were also present on the occasion