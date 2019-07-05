Highlights of Union Budget for 2019-20

NEW DELHI: Highlights of the Union Budget for 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Friday:

* Tax deducted at source of 2% for cash withdrawals of over Rs 1 cr a year

* Surcharge hiked on individuals with taxable income above Rs 2 cr

* Effective tax rate on Rs 2-5 crore taxable income hiked by 3%

* Effective tax rate on over Rs 5 crore taxable income hiked by 7%

* Companies with turnover up to Rs 400 cr to pay 25% tax

* Aadhaar, PAN interchangeable for filing income tax returns

* To launch automated, faceless assessment of tax

* To make pre-filled tax return forms available

* Legacy dispute resolution plan to settle litigation in excise, service tax cases

* Fiscal deficit for 2019-20 at 3.3% of GDP

* Gross market borrowing pegged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore

* GST collections pegged at Rs 6.63 lakh crore

* Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 1.05 lakh cr

* Dividend income from state-owned companies seen at Rs 57,486 cr

* Dividend/surplus from RBI, financial institutions at Rs 1.06 lakh cr

* Customs duty on gold, precious metals hiked to 12.5%, from 10%

* Customs duty on stainless steel hiked to 7.5% from 5%

* Special Additional excise, road cess on petrol, diesel hiked by Re1/litre

* Tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh on e-vehicle loan interest

* Extra Rs 1.50 lakh tax deduction on affordable housing loans

* RBI, banks to absorb merchant discount rate at small shops

* To impose basic excise duty on tobacco products (AGENCIES)