Govt fixes price for sovereign gold bonds at Rs 3,443 per gram

NEW DELHI: The Government has fixed the price at Rs 3,443 per gram for the new series of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) opening Monday.

The Centre in consultation with the RBI has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 3,393 per gram of gold,” it said. (AGENCIES)