HC quashes 3 PSAs, directs release of detenues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: High Court has quashed the three detention orders passed under Public Safety Act and directed release of detenues.

Justice Moksha Kazmi quashed two detention orders of detenues Tariq Ahmad War of Kralpora, district Baramulla and Shafat Maqbool Wani of Vilgam, district Kupwara while as Justice M A Chowdhary quashed the PSA of Suhail Fayaz Najar of Awantipora district Pulwama.

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They were detained by the concerned District Magistrates on 12.04.2024, 13.09.2025 and 10.07.2025 respectively.

Justice Kazmi while quashing the PSAs of War and Wani said the respondent-detaining authority cannot be expected to take recourse to hollow assertions only, as he was obliged, by law, to see that the detenue has indeed indulged in the similar activities for which he was granted bail and there were reasonable prognosis about his future conduct.

"The Supreme Court has been consistently holding that the grounds of detention should always be proximate, pertinent and relevant as the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority is not immune to judicial review though an exclusive domain of the detaining authority", the court said.

With regard to Wani, the court said the alleged anti-national literature shown to have been seized from him has also presumably weighed with the respondents to brand him as an anti-national. However, the said literature has wrongly been attributed to the detenue having been authored by him.

The counsel for the petitioner, court added, is quite justified in submitting that he, being an academic scholar, is expected to be in possession of variety of literary means, therefore, a mere possession of the books with dispiriting titles does not ipso facto make the petitioner/detenue a criminal against whom the preventive detention was required to be invoked.

Justice Chowdhary while quashing the PSA of Najar said the infirmities noticed relating to non-application of mind, vagueness of the grounds, absence of a live and proximate link between the alleged past conduct and the necessity for present preventive detention, and non-supply of the relied-upon material, the impugned detention order is also vitiated by failure to demonstrate effective communication of the grounds of detention to the petitioner, in a language understood by him.

"The Court does not sit as an appellate authority over the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority. Nevertheless, where the satisfaction is shown to have been arrived at without proper consideration of relevant circumstances, on stale or vague material, or where constitutional safeguards have not been complied with, the Court cannot remain a silent spectator", Justice Chowdhary recorded.