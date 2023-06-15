J&K High Court To Observe Summer Vacation From June 19 To July 18

JAMMU, Jun 15: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will observe summer vacations from June 19, 2023 upto July 8, 2023.

“It is hereby notified that the Hon’ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will observe Summer Vacations with effect from 19TH of June, 2023 to 8TH of July, 2023 (both days inclusive). The period commencing from 19th day of June to 24th of June, 2023 shall be ‘No Work Period’ for the Hon’ble High Court”, reads an order.

The High Court has nominated judges to hear matters during the vacation period. While Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Rahul Bharti will hear matters at Jammu Wing, the matters pertaining to Srinagar Wing will be heard by Justice Moksha Khajuria and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nagral. (Agencies)