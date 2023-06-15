Landslides Hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Clearance Work On

Jammu, Jun 15: Traffic was disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Thursday following a landslide near Ramban town, traffic department officials said.

The landslide struck the 270-km highway near Cafeteria Morh around 1 am, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, the officials said.

They said the mouth of an under-construction tunnel was also blocked by the debris. The tunnel is being constructed to bypass the problematic stretch and is expected to be completed by next year.

After the landslide, the concerned agency working on the four-lane highway project immediately pressed men and machines and managed to clear the road of the major debris.

However, intermittent shooting of stones from the hillock hampered the restoration of stranded traffic till 11 am, the officials said.

No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning, the officials said, adding the traffic will be restored once the stranded vehicles are cleared.